Good news for Tik Tok users – Negotiations between PTA and Tik Tok management started

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and the mobile app Tik Tok have held talks on removing immoral content.

According to a statement issued by PTA, a virtual meeting was held today between the top officials of Tik Tok and the Chairman PTA.

Press Release: Senior management of TikTok held virtual meeting with PTA today. pic.twitter.com/Dljn1LuwhK — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) October 12, 2020

According to the PTA, the meeting discussed issues related to the prevention of immoral content in accordance with Pakistani law and the efforts and steps taken by the Tik Tok administration to curb prohibited content in accordance with local laws.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday placed a ban on TikTok in the country as different segments of society continued to complain against indecent/immoral short video sharing through the Chinese app.

The telecom regulator issued instructions to relevant officials for blocking the application in the wake of the nature of content being consistently shared on TikTok and the subsequent complaints against it.

PTA had issued a final notice to the application in July and gave considerable time to respond and comply with PTA’s instructions for development of effective mechanism for “proactive moderation” of unlawful online content.

The press release issued by the telecom regulator stated that the application (TikTok) had failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of the application in the country.