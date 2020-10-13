WASL (Water and Sanitation Logistics) Launches its First RO Water Plant in Bagh e Korangi

WASL (Water and Sanitation Logistics) is a social impact project which looks to provide low cost high quality and safe drinking water through it state of the art water containers.

The project is launched under the brand name WASL conceptualized and founded Hamid Ismail – CEO Bisconni and Snackcity – Ismail industries/Founder & President of Hamid Ismail Foundation.

WASL launched its first RO water plant in Bagh e Korangi which is an impoverished area with over 20000 residents. The plant was inaugurated by Hamid Ismail along with his project team and the public office holders of that area. The plant will provide 40000 liters of clean drinking water at a very nominal rate for the good of the general public.

Speaking at the occasion Arif Hussain Nomani GM Operations WASL said: ” this is the first of the proposed 100 plants in Karachi which will provide clean fresh low cost drinking water to over 2 million residents of Karachi. This is an extension of Hamid Ismail’s vision of clean drinking water for all from a different platform now.”

WASL offers RO water which is fresh unlike popular brans which provide post packing and storage with a significant time lag. This is the first time such a large scale deployment of resources will take place which will cater to millions of underserved people.

Any profits from WASL profits stay in your community and gets reinvested in other social impact projects which creates enhancement of quality of life for the city of Karachi. Every drop of water sold on a WASL plant will make your community better. This is first step towards a happier healthier Karachi and Pakistan.