PTI is responsible for inflation in the country: Ismail Rahu

Sindh Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu lashed out the PTI-led govt for the current inflation wave in the country.

Mohammad Ismail Rahu further said while talking to Daily Times that the federal government and incompetent Prime Minister Imran Khan are responsible for the inflation in the country which has made more miserable lives of people.

The provincial minister said the country was at risk from the PTI virus from Corona, adding that all state resources would be used to bring down prices. By lashing out Imran Khan, he asked in the last two years, on what notice people got the relief?

Rahu said that whenever Imran Khan takes notice, the next day the thing becomes twice as expensive adding that the government of incompetent and inexperienced people has snatched loaves of bread from the people.

By taking name of goods sugar, flour, petrol, electricity, gas, medicine etc have gone out of reach of the poor and middle class families.

Ismail Rahu said that sugar was Rs. 55 in the previous government, now it has crossed the century in the new Pakistan. He stated that the vegetables used to be cost of per kg Rs. 30 has gone to Rs.100 over the 2 years, Pakistan has lagged behind.