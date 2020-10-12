Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis went up by 31.2 percent in September

The workers’ remittances sent by the overseas Pakistanis surged by 31.2 percent to $2.3 billion in September against same month of last year.

The remittances stood at above $2 billion for fourth consecutive month in September, said a statement issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On month on month basis, the remittances also witnessed an increase of 9 percent in September when compared to the inflow of $2.095 billion recorded during August this year.

The average inflow during first quarter of current fiscal year July-Sept (2020-21) also witnessed a sharp increase of 31.1 percent as it rose to $7.1 billion against $5.45 billion in same period of previous year.

The statement added that the level of remittances in September was slightly higher than SBP’s projections of $2 billion.

Efforts under the Pakistan Remittances Initiative (PRI) and the gradual re-opening of major host destinations such as Middle East, Europe and United States contributed to the sustained increase in workers’ remittances.

The details show that in September, the worker’s inflow from USA stood at $180.35 million, while an amount of $289.3 million was sent from United Kingdom.

Similarly from Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman, the workers’ inflow was recorded as $665.8 million, $364.1 million, $68.26 million, $68.68 million, and $86.04 million respectively.

From European countries, Pakistan received $207.33 million whereas from Malaysia, the Pakistanis sent $16.8 million from Australia $46.7 million, from Canada $39 million and from Japan, an amount of $7 million was transferred.

BUSINESS COMMUNITY: Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that most of the issues of business community in Islamabad were related to CDA and it should focus on addressing such issues on priority to facilitate the growth of business activities.

He was addressing a delegation of CDA Mazdoor Union that visited the Chamber led by its Secretary General Ch. Muhammad Yasin to congratulate the newly elected Office Bearers of ICCI. Raja Shakir Zaman Kiani, President, CDA Mazdoor Union, Aurangzeb Khan and others were in the delegation.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that due to some issues between CDA and MCI for distribution of resources, no development work was done in any market of Islamabad for the past several years. However, now some departments have been returned from MCI to CDA and hoped that CDA would accelerate efforts for resolving pending issues of the business community.

He urged that CDA should take ICCI on board to address problems including improvement in the face of capital and expediting the approval process of commercial buildings plans. He said that cooperation of CDA Mazdoor Union was also important in resolving problems of trade and industry and assured that ICCI would support the protection of genuine rights of CDA employees.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman Founder Group said that CDA employees were making useful contributions towards promoting the greenery in Islamabad and addressing issues of citizens including the business community.

He hoped that CDA employees would work more hard to facilitate citizens by addressing their major issues and make Islamabad one of the most beautiful capitals of the world. He said that lack of parking was a major problem in markets & commercial and CDA should take urgent measures to address it. He said that Pakistan could earn billions of dollars by exporting trained and skilled manpower and urged that the government should take strong policy measures to achieve this goal.

Speaking at the occasion, Ch. Muhammad Yasin, Secretary General, CDA Mazdoor Union said that the business community was the backbone of local economy and CDA Mazdoor Union would cooperate in resolving its burning issues. He said that ICCI members were playing an important role in developing the city and creating jobs and their problems needed urgent redress.

He said that the tense relations between CDA and MCI over the distribution of functions and resources have affected the pace of development works in the city. However, now some departments have been given back to CDA which will help in resolving issues promptly. He said that the CDA Union was supportive of the inclusion of sitting President ICCI in the CDA Board. It was agreed that both sides should join hands and work together for the development of the city and growth of business activities.

Ms. Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Mian Shaukat Masud, Shakeel Munir, Ch. Ashraf Farzand, M. Javed Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Aslam Khokhar, Rana Qaiser, Ali Akram Khan, Khalid Chaudhry Naveed Malik, Tehmas Butt and others also spoke at the occasion and appreciated the role of CDA Mazdoor Union for the welfare of CDA workers.