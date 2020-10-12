Nestlé Pakistan, NIFSAT — UAF join hands to promote food science technology

Nestlé Pakistan partnered with National Institute of Food Science and Technology, University of Agriculture (NIFSAT – UAF) to focus on capacity building and enhanced development of the agriculture sector and food science technology.

Under the MoU, Nestlé Pakistan and NIFSAT will be working on alignment on laboratory testing methods, and food safety awareness programs and trainings. Both organizations will also provide demand driven support to regulatory authorities for harmonization of food standards and collaborate in their awareness campaigns about milk quality and safety in general public. This initiative is in-line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 17) of Formulating Partnerships for Achieving Desired Goals.

On the occasion, Samer Chedid, CEO, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Nestlé Pakistan, in line with our purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come, believes in working towards development of food and farm sector as key to boosting economic growth in Pakistan.”

Prof. Dr. Asif Tanveer, Vice Chancellor UAF, said, “I am extremely pleased about this partnership and thankful to Nestlé Pakistan for believing in this initiative where we will work together for training and research, while implementing best farming practices.”