Pfizer provides Rs 18m to PRCS to combat Covid-19

The Pfizer Foundation has provided a grant of around Rs 18 million for Corona Care Hospital of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS). The proceeds of the grant have gone towards capacity building of the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital, Rawalpindi, by setting up a special ward and covering its operational expenses for a period of six months. The Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital is a fully functional, state-of-the-art 125-bed hospital dedicated to the treatment of Covid-19 patients. It also houses a 10-bed Intensive Care Unit, which has been established as per international standards and guidelines. The PRCS staff and volunteers are engaged in Covid-19 awareness campaigns, distribution of PPEs and hygiene kits and provision of food packs to the people affected by the pandemic across country.