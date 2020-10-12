PM calls for strict implementation of SOPs to avoid Covid-19 spread

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed that donning of masks and adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be ensured at all costs to avoid further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Covid-19.

During the meeting, the prime minister said from the facts and figures ascertained from different countries, it was surfaced that during the winter season, coronavirus infection could spread and stressed on the provincial governments to take steps in that regard and devise a strategy.

About the purpose of meeting, Imran Khan observed that they wanted to take timely decisions to control the second wave of coronavirus and save the nation from its further harms.

The meeting was apprised of the coronavirus situation, testing, ratio of its spread in different parts of the country and increasing number of cases at the global level, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The meeting was told that at the international level, the number of corona affected patients had surged.

Compared with those numbers, the coronavirus spread and its damages remained distinctly low in Pakistan due to the blessings of Allah Almighty, and the government’s efforts and effective strategy, it was added.

The meeting was further apprised that as per the last six weeks data, the coronavirus infection was spreading in the country. Smart lockdown was being enforced in different areas of Karachi, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It was suggested that measures should be taken to limit all unnecessary activities, which were not related to certain basic requirements like economy and education in order to control the second wave of coronavirus.

A suggestion regarding restriction on public gatherings was also presented in the meeting.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan said as the religious tolerance and inter-faith harmony was the need of hour, there was a need for all to get united to defeat the anti-state elements, who were striving to spread disarray in the society in the guise of religion.

He hoped that the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) would play its effective role in that respect. The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the NCM which led by its Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani called on him here.

During the meeting matters relating to further strengthening the role of the NCM were discussed. The prime minister said the government was committed to protect the constitutional and legal rights of citizens belonging to minority community and would take all measures in that respect.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison on Monday and discussed bilateral matters and international issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister appreciated Australia’s impressive management of COVID-19 situation and highlighted the unprecedented global health and economic challenges posed by the pandemic.

He noted that his government’s emphasis had been on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

The “smart lockdown” strategy and other measures taken by the government had led to significant containment of the pandemic in Pakistan, he added.

The prime minister particularly highlighted the adverse economic impact of COVID-19 on the developing countries, for which he had also called for the “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” supported by Australia. Expressing satisfaction at the level of bilateral relations between the two countries, he stressed that there existed huge potential for further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

The prime minister said with improved on-ground situation, cricket between the two sides could also be resumed as COVID-19 pandemic situation improves.

In the regional context, he highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and stressed that peace in Afghanistan was of the paramount importance for the region and Pakistan.

The prime minister also highlighted the potential for enhanced trade and increased regional connectivity among the dividends of peace in Afghanistan. He extended an invitation to the Australian Prime Minister to visit Pakistan at an early date. Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared his country’s efforts to manage COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted Pakistan’s positive role in the Afghan peace process. Prime Minister Morrison also invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Australia.