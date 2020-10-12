PM accepts Bajwa’s request to resign from SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Monday said that the Prime Minister had accepted his resignation from his additional portfolio of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting.

“I requested the honorable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info and broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request,” Asim Bajwa said in a tweet.

Bajwa had submitted his resignation from the post of special assistant to the premier last month, in the wake of allegations levelled regarding his family’s assets. However, the premier had refused to accept his resignation at the time.

The official PTI Twitter account had quoted the premier as saying that he was satisfied with the evidence provided by Bajwa about his family’s assets.

He had also directed him to continue working as the SAPM on information and broadcasting.