SC issues notice to PM Imran for attending political event

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for attending an event of the Insaf Lawyers Forum and for the alleged misuse of public funds to arrange the party’s legal wing.

“The prime minister of Pakistan took votes from the entire country: he is prime minister of the entire country, not a particular group or party,” Justice Qazi Isa, who presided over the matter, said in the notice.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan was also issued a notice by the court for assistance in this regard.

Justice Isa also expressed his displeasure with the advocate general of Punjab for skipping a case hearing to attend the Insaf Lawyers Forum programme, which had been organised at Islamabad’s Convention Centre on Friday.

“How did a political party use a government building for its event? Can the Islamabad administration inform the court whether a fee was paid to book the venue,” he asked during the hearing.