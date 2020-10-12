Int’l Trade Expo begins in Tianjin China

The International Trade Expo has commenced online in Tianjin China today.

Companies from all over the world including Pakistan will showcase their products online in the Expo which will continue till 16th of this month.

The 16h Tianjin International Industrial Expo 2020 (CIEX 202) will cover a magnificent exhibition space of 90,000 square meters, attracting over 1,200 exhibitors and nearly 90,000 visitors from 20 countries and regions take part in the show.

Meanwhile, the world famous enterprises such as HAAS, ABB, Amada, Hardinge, Kawasaki, GSK, Shenyang Machine Tool, Han’s Laser, Panasonic, Siemens, Doosan, Hexagon, Litz, Hanland, Hartford, FFG, Staubli, SIEMENS, Neway will participate in CIEX 2020.