Azerbaijani FM informs Turkish counterpart about situation at front

On October 10, 2020, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

During the telephone conversation, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his Turkish counterpart about the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held in Moscow with the mediation of the Russian Foreign Minister.

The Minister noted that a temporary truce had been declared between Azerbaijan and Armenia for humanitarian purposes, and that the occupying country had been given one last chance to negotiate and withdraw Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Mevlüt Çavusoglu said that the truce declared to exchange prisoners and dead bodies was an important step, but it is not a permanent solution, and Turkey would only support solutions that Azerbaijan agrees with.

Referring to the principled position of Azerbaijan, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the need to implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions to ensure peace in the region.