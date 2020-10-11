Govt committed to resolve genuine problems of farmers: Asad Qiaser

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Saturday said that half of Rs.170 million allocated to Swabi district for poverty alleviation would be spent to make barren lands cultivable for farming and providing better quality seeds to enhance productivity.

He said that preparing barren for farming will flourish cultivation of olives, flowers and other crops which will boost trade and help in earning of farmers. He said National Assembly a special committee on Agriculture will take all possible steps to protect the rights of farmers and formulate a policy for welfare of farmers and improvement in crops and quality of seeds.

He said government is also working to improve research in agriculture sector as it is the backbone of country’s economy.

He said that by making the barren lands fertile, provision of better quality seeds will not only bring positive change but also help alleviate poverty and creating job opportunities in the region

Speaker National Assembly said that for the first time in the National Assembly, a voice has been raised for solving problems of farmers and their all issues would be resolved without any discrimination.

He was speaking at seminar held at Fatima Fertilizer Limited on improvement of wheat seeds and to enhance productivity.

He assured that all possible steps would be taken for development of Swabi district, alleviation of poverty and welfare of farmers.

He said the government would utilize all available resources for welfare of farmers as they play key role to in national economy

Later, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also inaugurated an open air gymnasium at Yasir Shah Cricket Academy, Shah Mansoor Sports stadium in Swabi District

Kamyab Jawan program: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed its economic team for uninterrupted disbursement of loans under the Kamyab Jawan programme and decided to constitute a steering committee headed by the deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

PM Imran Khan chaired a review session for Kamyab Jawan programme was launched last year for the socio-economic development of the youth in the country.

The session was attended by PM’s aide on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, SBP governor, Abdul Razak Dawood, presidents and heads of different banks.

Usman Dar gave a briefing to the participants of the session regarding the disbursement of loans under the programme. He said that the federal government allocated Rs100 billion funds for facilitating youth to run their businesses and more than 470,000 applications were received so far.

He said that the loan disbursement process was continued on merit and in a transparent manner after timely scrutiny of the application. Dar said that educated youth are submitting their applications in banks for getting the benefit of the scheme. The special assistant said that 21 banks are participating in the Kamyab Jawan programme.

The premier expressed satisfaction over the transparency and mechanism of the loan disbursement programme to youth and praised the participation of banks. He directed the economic team for ensuring the uninterrupted disbursement of loans.

It has been decided to constitute a high-level steering committee under the supervision of SBP deputy governor. PM Imran Khan said that the cooperation of banks for providing opportunities to the youth is a praiseworthy move as the young generation is a precious asset of Pakistan.

The cooperation of banks is very important to groom the skills of the young generation. He ordered authorities to ensure timely provision of subsidy to banks for loan disbursement besides resolving all issues on a priority basis.

Imran Khan said that youth could play an important role in stabilising the national economy and the government is prioritising their assistance in construction, industries and information technology sectors.