K-Electric to convert Karachi’s Marriott Road into pedestrian enclave

Under its corporate social responsibility programme, K-Electric signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on October 6, 2020, with the Heritage Foundation for restoring Marriott Road to its former glory.

As a commitment to promote cultural heritage and beautification in Karachi, KE signed the partnership at the Commissioner Karachi office. The project is in the historic heart of Karachi and several heritage sites, including Denso Hall, are located on Marriot Road. The power utility will invest in and install the electrical infrastructure as per the requirements of the project to take all cables underground, which entails a total expenditure of Rs 12 million.

Heritage Foundation and KE have decided to work together to revive the heritage sites of the city of lights in a project that also has the endorsement and support of Commissioner Karachi. KE has committed to provide electrical infrastructure as a major partner of the project that is designed and implemented by Heritage Foundation as an offering of the civil society to bring back the glory of historic Karachi. Irshad Ali Sodhar, DC (South), is overseeing the project and providing full facilitation during implementation.

The MoU was signed by Amer Zia, Chief Distribution Officer KE, Architect Yasmeen Lari, CEO and Chairperson Heritage Foundation in the presence of Dr. Sohail Mohammad Rajput, Commissioner Karachi.

Amer Zia, highlighted KE’s commitment to a sustainable future for the city, “KE has undertaken this project to promote cultural heritage and beautification in Karachi and is a reflection of our commitment to Karachi’s rich history as well as its sustainable future. Environmental preservation has always been important to KE and we have been working to increase share of renewables in our generation mix as well. Being part of this project is central to our core goals of product and service delivery while also adding value to the social, environmental and economic fabric of Karachi.”

Yasmeen Lari lauded K-Electric for their commitment to restoring the lost glory of the city including historic buildings and sites. “Safeguarding historic buildings and landmarks is a collective social responsibility. The identity of the city will be lost if we are not able to keep these historic places intact,” she said.