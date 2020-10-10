Military parade in North Korea; Kim Jong-un reveals country’s biggest intercontinental missile

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned on Saturday that his country would “fully mobilise” its nuclear force if threatened as he presided over a military parade in which the country unveiled what appeared to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile and other additions to its growing weapons arsenal. The parade was held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling North Korean Worker’s Party.

Kim Jong-un said North Korea would continue to build “self-defensive deterrence” as he blamed international sanctions, extreme weather and the coronavirus pandemic for preventing him from delivering economic prosperity.

He stressed that the country’s missiles serve as a deterrent before going on to say: “If any force harms the safety of our nation, we will fully mobilise the strongest offensive might in a preemptive manner to punish them.”

Hwasong-15 missiles were also on display in the parade. North Korea claimed the Hwasong-15 would be able to reach the continental United States upon test-launching the missile in 2017.

Addressing the public, Kim Jong-un accepted that he is ashamed for not being able to deliver on promises of economic prosperity. “I am ashamed that I have never been able to repay you properly for your enormous trust. My efforts and devotion were not sufficient to bring our people out of difficult livelihoods”, the Supreme leader of North Korea said.