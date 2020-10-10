Acid attack on rickshaw driver for protecting female passengers from harassment

Faqeer Hussain, who is a rickshaw driver, came under an acid attack in Saddar, Peshawar, while trying to save two female passengers from harassment.

According to reports, two young women in a rickshaw were being followed by some men. Seeing their attempt to harass the women, the rickshaw driver Faqeer Hussain, tried to protect his passengers from the harassers. This infuriated the harassers and they threw acid on Faqeer Hussain, due to which he lost both his eyes.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was informed that he will have to go through a couple of surgeries, through which he might regain his vision.

As his wife is not alive anymore, Faqeer Hussain is the sole breadwinner and caretaker of his family that includes his two little daughters, aged 8 and 12. A student from Peshawar took to social media to raise funds for his surgery and financial support. One person came forward to take responsibility for his financial assistance on monthly basis, while the hospital he is being treated at decided to cover his surgery expenses from their welfare funds. An amount greater than the initial goal was collected and given to him.

He has undergone a surgery and is now waiting for an examination that will determine the extent to which his sight can be recovered. Doctors are hopeful that they will be able to bring his vision back after a thorough treatment.