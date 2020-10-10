“Together we can defeat” Cancer Awareness campaign needs to be expanded throughout the country; Chairman PAEC

ISLAMABAD, October 10, 2020: Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital NORI, the top-notch public sector hospital of capital specializing in diagnosis and treatment of cancer, organized breast cancer awareness seminar followed by walk and inauguration of some essential facilities here on Saturday.

Director AECH NORI, Dr. Mohammad Faheem PoP welcomed the participants of the awareness seminar and shared details about the newly added facilities of cancer diagnosis and treatment at the hospital. These included Cyber Knife, Linear Accelerator, MRI Simulator (second of its kind in Pakistan), most modern PET- Cyclotron (1st in Pakistan and 7th in World), SPECT CT, Gamma Camera, digital X-Ray and Mammography.

Dr. Mohammad Faheem thanked Chairman PAEC for his unwavering support to the noble cause of upgrading NORI in particular and other cancer hospitals being run under the aegis of PAEC in general. He also thanked President of NORI Patient Welfare Society (NPWS), Mr. Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary for his valuable assistance in getting PC-1 approved.



He saluted the whole team of NORI hospital for dedicating their lives to the noble cause of providing relief to the ailing cancer patients. In the context of Corona pandemic, he appreciated the work of Dr. Aisha Manan and Dr. Sana Mehmood for coordinating a series of webinars planned by NORI for public awareness in which Dr. Humera Mahmood will be the expert speaker.

Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem (HI,SI) addressed the seminar and stressed on need for early diagnosis being key to cure cancer. He appreciated the role of 18 cancer hospitals in general and NORI in particular and assured of his support and patronage in future projects also. He stressed on the need of expanding cancer awareness campaign throughout the country and urged the Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals to take lead in R & D related to cancer awareness.

Muhammad Naeem told the participants that 19th Cancer hospital of PAEC in Gilgit will soon start services as it is near completion. He also inaugurated the MRI Simulator, SPECT-CT machine at the NORI besides laying the foundation stone of PET-Cyclotron Facility. The event ended with an awareness walk inside the premises of the hospital. COVID-19 SOPs were strictly followed by the organizers.

On this occasion, cancer survivors including the former Foreign Secretary, DG Institute of Strategic Studies Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary; former Additional Attorney General and columnist Tallat Abbas; Head MCH PIMS, Prof. Syeda Batool and Former Director News PTV, Mrs. Raffat Nazir shared their experience of fighting the disease with the help of NORI team. They appreciated the dedication, patience and professional attitude of doctors especially Dr. Faheem, Dr. Humera, Dr. Rakhshanda and Dr. Kashif.

The guest of honour, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Member of the National Assembly and spouse of cancer survivor shared her ordeal as care giver of cancer patient and appreciated the role of NORI in bringing relief to the lives of so many patients coming from all over the country. All the speakers stressed the need for early diagnosis to treat breast cancer and urged all to adopt ‘check, screen and prevent’ approach in the fight against breast cancer.