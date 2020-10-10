PM reiterates commitment to ensure timely provision of subsidy to banks to provide easy loans to youth

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated commitment to ensure timely provision of subsidy to banks to provide easy loans to youth.

He said this in a meeting with Presidents and Heads of different banks regarding provision of easy loans to youth under Kamyab Jawan Entrepreneurship Scheme in Islamabad today (Saturday).

The Prime Minister said government will also ensure that problems faced by the banks are resolved on priority basis.

Appreciating full participation and interest of all banks in Kamyab Jawan scheme, he said after promotion of construction activities in the country, cooperation of banks in providing business opportunities to youth is praiseworthy.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said government has allocated hundred billion rupees for three years to provide better business opportunities to youth of country.

He said 470,000 applications have been received so far and loans are being provided after verification.

The meeting was also informed that twenty-one banks are participating in the scheme. The banks will provide loans of fifteen billion rupees this year.

The meeting decided to set up a high level steering committee under chairmanship of Deputy Governor of State Bank to ensure uninterrupted disbursement of loans and success of the scheme.