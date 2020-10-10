Indian troops martyr two youth in Kulgam

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth in Kulgam district, on Saturday.

The youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation in Chingam area.

Moreover, a 14-year-old boy, Khushdil Gulzar, was injured after he was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Lethpora area of Pulwama district.

On the other hand, Pakistan while expressing concern over proliferating conflicts and widespread oppression of occupied peoples, urged the role of NAM and international community for a just, peaceful and expeditious resolution of Kashmir and Palestine disputes.