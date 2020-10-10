“China Has Deployed 60,000 Soldiers On India’s Northern Border”: Mike Pompeo

China has amassed more than 60,000 troops on India’s northern border, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he hit out at Beijing for its “bad behaviour” and the threats it poses to the Quad countries.

The overseas ministers from the Indo-Pacific nations generally known as the Quad group – the US, Japan, India and Australia – met in Tokyo on Tuesday in what was their first in-person talks for the reason that coronavirus pandemic started.

The assembly passed off within the backdrop of China’s aggressive army behaviour within the Indo-Pacific, South China Sea and alongside the Line of Precise Management (LAC) in jap Ladakh.

“The Indians are seeing 60,000 Chinese language troopers on their northern border, Pompeo informed The Man Benson Present in an interview on Friday after his return from Tokyo whereby he attended the second Quad ministerial together with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia.

“I used to be with my overseas minister counterparts from India, Australia, and Japan a format that we name the Quad, 4 large democracies, 4 highly effective economies, 4 nations, every of whom has actual danger related to the threats imposed making an attempt to be imposed by the Chinese language Communist Celebration. They usually see it of their house international locations too,” he mentioned.