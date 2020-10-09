IGP hails police force for security on Arbaeen

Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani commended the officers and personnel of Punjab Police for ensuring the best security arrangements in the province including Lahore on the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) and Urs of Hazrat Data Ali Hajwary.

Recognizing the duty, the police force has performed security duties on both the important occasions and they are rightly commended. In his wireless message to the force, he said that in majalis and processions while performing security duties of devotees coming from all over the country on the occasion of Hazrat Data Ali Hajwary’s Urs in Lahore proved that Punjab Police is fully capable of tackling every challenge despite difficult situations or any trouble cannot stand in the way of Punjab Police’s determination and stability.

He further said that all the police forces from constables to senior officers including Elite, Punjab Highway Patrol, PC, Dolphin, Peru and Traffic Police deserve congratulations while despite the threats of Corona, officers and personnel are passionate IG Punjab further said that he hoped that the police force would continue to perform its duties with the same spirit in the future as well and would do its utmost to maintain law and order in the province. We will keep up and improve the relationship between the police and the public by providing the best public service delivery.