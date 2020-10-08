Minister HED inaugurates PhD Block at UO

The Punjab Minister for Higher Education, Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz, inaugurated the newly-constructed PhD Block at University of Okara. He also chaired the 14th meeting of the UO Syndicate. The Secretary Education Punjab, Irum Bukhari, also attended the meeting.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Minister hailed the UO administration’s efforts to build state-of-the-art infrastructure in limited time. He also reviewed the key developments and interventions at the campus.

Raja Yassir said, “I pay tribute to the untiring struggle of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar for providing decent academic facilities to the students of the underserved area”.

“The government is keen to improvise the education sector of the country, especially the higher education because we have the realization that without preparing our youth for future challenges, we cannot meet the goals of sustainable development”, told the Minister.

The VC thanked Raja Yassir for sparing time to visit the UO and vowed to enhance the academic and infrastructural capacity of the institution. He revealed that the university was hosting more than 12,000 students and 49 academic departments had received more than 80,000 applications for admissions fall 2020.

“Our aim is to include into mainstream all segments of the society by education the youth. Through a Community Outreach Program, we are striving to reach out to the downtrodden to sensitize them to send their sons and daughters for higher education”, said Dr Zakar.

According to the university spokesperson, the UO has done extensive infrastructural developments in last two years including the vertical extension of three academic blocks, erection of a PhD Block and development of more than forty acres of laws and sports grounds while the construction of an independent academic block is underway.