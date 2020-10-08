PDM selected Fazl-ur-Rehman as head, first rally to held in Gujranwala

Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) a multiparty alliance of the opposition selected Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief, Fazl-ur-Rehman as head of the all parties’ alliance, will hold its first rally in Gujranwala on October 16.

“We have no clash with the Army or its leadership. If there is a problem, it is not from our side,” Maulana Fazl said at a post-meeting media talk which was also addressed by Nawaz.

“A historic movement will kick off on Oct 16 in Gujranwala that will lay the foundation of sending home the most incompetent government in the country’s history. A legitimate constitutional government will be formed in the wake of the opposition’s movement. People are looking up to us and the PDM will succeed in this struggle,” the Maulana said, adding that every hurdle in the way of the opposition’s protest would be overcome.

Fazl said that the upcoming public rallies of the alliance will attract large crowds, adding that its upcoming Gujranwala and Karachi public gatherings will be “huge shows”.

Speaking to media, Maryam lashed out at the government, criticising a recent statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he said that India is happy because of Nawaz Sharif’s speeches.

“India becomes happy when the economy becomes bankrupt,” she said. “India becomes happy when the ‘Fall of Kashmir’ takes place. India becomes happy when you present Kashmir on a tray to them,” she added.

Earlier at the meeting, Ms Nawaz congratulated the Maulana for becoming the first president of the PDM, saying “we are very delighted to have you as the PDM president.”

All the multi party leaders during the meeting discussed future course of action of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a newly formed alliance of opposition parties in order to give tough time to the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Here is the schedule of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies

October 16, Gujranwala

October 18, Karachi

October 25, Quetta

November 22, Peshawar

November 30, Multan

December 13, Lahore