Rohail Nazir and Asif Ali guide Northern to 10th consecutive T20 victory

MULTAN: Defending champions Northern recorded their 10th consecutive victory in the T20 format by defeating last year’s finalists’ Balochistan by a comprehensive seven wicket margin on Tuesday night at the Multan Cricket Stadium in the 14th match of the National T20 Cup for First XI teams. This was the last match of the Multan-leg and the 33-match tournament will now resume at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday with a clash between Northern and Central Punjab. On Tuesday night under the Multan Cricket Stadium floodlights, young wicketkeeper batsman Rohail Nazir who was promoted in the batting order stroked 42 off 27 balls batting at number three to set the platform of Northern’s comfortable chase of the 157-run target.

Rohail hit one six and five fours in his innings which earned him the man-of-the-match award. The Pakistan U19 captain added 52 runs with Umar Amin who made 30 off 25 balls in his role as the makeshift opener. Asif Ali and Hammad Azam shared an unbroken 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take their side past the target with 13 balls to spare. Asif’s 41 came off 30 balls and included three sixes and two fours while Hammad’s unbeaten 30 required 23 balls, the right-hander hit four fours in his unbeaten innings. Yasir Shah took two wickets for 32 runs for Balochistan. Meanwhile, Northern rested three star performers, the pace duo of Haris Rauf, Musa Khan and the in-form opener Zeeshan Malik. Sohail Tanvir, Hammad and Mohammad Ismail Khan replaced the trio in the playing eleven.

Veteran fast bowler Umar Gul who won the man-of-the-match award in Balochistan’s win over Central Punjab last night was replaced by Khurram Shehzad in the Balochistan line-up while leg-spinner Usama Mir replaced left-arm-spinner Kashif Bhatti. Akbar-ur-Rehman replaced Imran Butt in the middle-order Reflecting on his performance man-of-the-match Rohail Nazir said: “I was waiting for an opportunity to bat high in the order; I had the belief that I will make full use of the opportunity whenever it comes. I didn’t finish the game but I am happy with my contribution. We are a side that is doing really well and the youngsters are also performing, you have to make full use of whatever opportunity you get. Captain Shadab Khan really backed me and told me that you will get the chance to bat high in the order at some stage of the tournament and I am glad that I made it count today.”

Balochistan won the toss and opted to bat first; they lost the in-form Imam-ul-Haq early, the left-hander was dismissed by Mohammad Amir for two runs. Awais Zia hit three fours in his 14 off eight balls before perishing to the wiles of the richly experienced pacer Sohail Tanvir. Bismillah Khan fell for 12 runs to newcomer Ismail leaving his side wobbling at 38 for three in the fifth over; captain Haris Sohail led the rescue act. The left-hander hit two sixes and four fours in a typically stylish innings of 51 that came off 41 balls. Haris was run out at the non-striker’s end while attempting a second run. Hairs added 83 runs for the fourth wicket with Akbar. Akbar, held the innings together with Haris in a 38-run effort in which he consumed 32 balls. The right-hander hit two sixes and two fours in his innings. For Northern the experienced duo of Sohail and Amir took two wickets apiece conceding 27 and 31 runs respectively.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan 156-6, 20 overs (Haris Sohail 51, Akbar-ur-Rehman 38; Sohail Tanvir 2-27, Mohammad Amir 2-31) VS Northern 158-3, 17.5 overs (Rohail Nazir 42, Asif Ali 41 not out, Hammad Azam 30 not out; Yasir Shah 2-32)

Result: Northern won by seven wickets

Player of the match – Rohail Nazir (Northern).