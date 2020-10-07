First-ever computer-based admission tests conclude at top Pakistani university

PESHAWAR: The first-ever computer-based online tests, organised by Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) for admissions in M.Phil programmes of its various departments, concluded here on Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that AWKUM won first ranking across Pakistan in the recent Times Higher Education ranking for 2020-21.

The university started online entrance tests for 1750 candidates seeking admissions in MPhil. A university spokesman said that 500 students seeking admissions in PhD programmes have also applied to the university. He added that the university organised online tests in the computers labs of the university on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Awkum vice-chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq said that Awkum would also offer to help other universities in the online testing services.

“Awkum will play a leading role in digitalization activities in higher education of the province. This computer-based online test is a step towards merit and transparency and it was meant to give equal chance to students,” said the vice chancellor.

He said that the university administration is trying to ensure paperless communication in the current digital age, which will also ensure more transparency in its affairs.

The university has also set up an LMS, which is an online system for exams, classes, fee submission and other records of the varsity. Dr Attiq-ur-Rehman, the director admissions Awkum, said that the enrolment rate at the university had increased after the university clinched top position across Pakistan in the international ranking of universities.

He also said that they successfully conducted one semester through LMS due to the lockdown for coronavirus in the previous months.