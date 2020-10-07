Admiral Amjad Niazi appointed as the new Chief of Naval Staff Pakistan

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi has taken over the responsibilities of the new Chief of Naval Staff.

A grand ceremony of change of command of the Chief of Naval Staff was held at PNS Zafar Naval Headquarters which was attended by dignitaries including foreign ambassadors. Retired Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was presented Guard of Honor by the Pakistan Navy.

President of Pakistan has appointed Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi as Chief of the Naval Staff & promoted him to the rank of Admiral w.e.f 7 Oct 20. He will succeed Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who will relinquish the Command of Pakistan Navy on 7 Oct 20. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/U1yMpt646W — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) October 1, 2020

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi handed over the command of Pakistan Navy to Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi. Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi has taken over as the 22nd Chief of the Pakistan Navy. Addressing the change of command ceremony, the outgoing Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi congratulated the new Chief of Naval Staff Amjad Niazi.

In his farewell address, Admiral Abbasi said the new CNS has a distinguished career and expressed confidence that he will lead Pakistan Navy to new heights.

He stated that during his tenure, his primary focus had been on transforming Pakistan Navy into a combat-ready force, with special emphasis on optimum battle preparedness and professional competence.

He praised the untiring efforts of Pakistan Navy officers, who worked as a team to achieve the progress made in all domains in line with his vision.

Admiral Abbasi, while highlighting the volatile geo-political landscape and heightened tensions in preceding years, also mentioned the conflict situation post-Pulwama. He remarked that the civil-military leadership’s unified stance and diplomatic-military pushback frustrated Indian designs.

The new Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, was commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1985 and received the Sword of Honor from the Pakistan Naval Academy. During the recent tensions with India, Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi commanded the Pakistani fleet that tracked the Indian submarine in Pakistani waters.

The outgoing Chief of the Pakistan Navy, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, assumed command of the Pakistan Navy on October 7, 2017, following the resignation of Admiral Zakaullah. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi joined the ranks of the Marine Corps in 1979 as a young cadet.