PM for full-scale crackdown against hoarders of wheat, sugar

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday, while resolving that government would ensure abundant availability of wheat and sugar in the country, directed for complete crackdown against those elements involved in hoarding of these essential commodities.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review wheat and sugar stocks, availability, demand and supply, import to meet future requirements and prices of essential commodities of life, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, PM’s advisors Abdul Razak Dawood and Ishrat Hussain, PM’s special assistants Lt Gen (r) Asim Salim Bajwa and Dr Shahbaz Gill, relevant secretaries and other senior officials. The provincial chief secretaries attended the meeting through video link.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing over the current stock situation of wheat and sugar and import. He was also apprised of the prices of daily use commodities.

The prime minister directed the provincial governments to further increase supply of wheat, so that its sufficient availability in the market should be ensured.

He also directed for submission of detailed schedule over the imported wheat.

The prime minister directed the provincial chief secretaries to conduct physical feasibility of the current sugar stock in the mills.

The Punjab chief secretary was also directed to announce sugarcane crushing date in the earliest. The chief secretaries of Punjab and Sindh were directed to announce the official price rate of the sugarcane as early as possible.