PM Imran Khan appoints Dr Waqar Masood as special assistant on revenue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed eminent economist and former secretary finance Dr Waqar Masood Khan as his special assistant on revenue with the status of minister of state.

Dr Masood has a PhD in Economics and a Master’s degree in Political Economy from Boston University Massachusetts, USA, and a Master’s degree in Economics as well as an LLB from Karachi University.

The newly-appointed premier’s aide has wide-ranging experience in both the public and private sectors.

In the past few months, Dr Waqar Masood assisted the Ministry of Finance in different informal capacities and was recently made in-charge of a high-powered committee working to create a targeted subsidies mechanism for different sectors of the national economy.