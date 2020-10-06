FIA to approach Interpol for extraditing Nawaz Sharif’s close aide

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has written a letter to Interpol to extradite former prime minister Nawaz Sharif s close aide Nasir Butt from the United Kingdom.

Rawalpindi police wrote a letter to the Interior Ministry to bring Nasir Butt from London through International Police. The FIA has written a letter to Interpol to issue a red warrant for arrest and extradition of Nasir Butt.

Nasir Butt will be brought back after being declared a proclaimed offender in a murder case that has been registered against at the Sadiqabad Police Station.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nasir Butt is close aide of Nawaz Sharif and main character in the judge video scandal.