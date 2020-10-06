PML-N to hold power show in Karachi on October 12

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced to hold a power show in Karachi on 12th October.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other senior leaders of the party will attend the public meeting in Karachi. The opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had earlier announced to hold a mass public meeting in Karachi on 18th October.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal had announced that the first rally of the Opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement due to take place in Quetta on October 18 will now take place in Karachi.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in the meeting of the steering committee of opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Ahsan Iqbal had said that former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf had been nominated as Vice-President of PDM while PML-N senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had been named secretary-general of opposition’s alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement.