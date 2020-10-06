We need a John Lewis Day

John Lewis, a man of great courage and bravery was a congressman for 34 years. He inspired millions to stand up for their rights. If it wasn’t for him, America wouldn’t be the America we know today. He risked his life many, many times. He`s been arrested 45 times, five while in office.

He died in Atlanta after suffering from pancreatic cancer. Upon his death, both sides of the isle showed their respects towards the late civil rights icon. House Speaker Pelosi (D-CA) said that John Lewis, “a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation. Every day of his life was dedicated to bringing freedom and justice to all.” Senator McConnell also remembered the late Congressman by saying, “The Senate and the nation mourn the loss of Congressman John Lewis, a pioneering civil rights leader who put his life on the line to fight racism, promote equal rights, and bring our nation into greater alignment with its founding principles.”

John Lewis was a leader of many achievements.

Civil Rights

In 1961, Lewis became one of the 13 original Freedom Riders. He was also a man who used to get into good trouble. He would stand up against the discriminating prejudice in America. At 21 years old in Rock Hill, South Carolina, he tried to enter a whites-only waiting room and two white men attacked him. In 1963, Lewis, one of the founding members of SNCC was elected as Chairman. In 1964 at Selma, Alabama, Lewis ran over 600 marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. They were met by State Troopers at the end of the bridge. Then, police discharged tear gas when the demonstrators stopped to pray. This event is known as one of the most significant in the civil rights movement.

Work in Congress

After he was elected congressman from Georgia`s 5th congressional district with about 75% of the vote, he helped uphold civil rights. In 1988, Lewis presented a bill to make a national African American museum. The bill failed for many years as he introduced it into many new sessions of congress. Finally, in 2003 President Bush agreed to it and it was inaugurated in 2016. He has served on the Committee on Ways and Means and has chaired the Subcommittee on Oversight.

Lewis was awarded the Dole Leadership Prize from the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics in September 2007. In the 2008 election, Lewis endorsed Clinton for President but later realised that Americans were ready for “that great leap”, and switched to Barack Obama.

In 2011, John Lewis received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama for his service on civil rights.

In 2013, while protesting on behalf of comprehensive immigration reform, he was arrested by authorities. It was announced in 2016 that a future United States Navy underway replenishment oiler would be named USNS John Lewis. In 2016, House Democrats, led by Rep. Lewis (D-GA) and Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA), began a sit-in demanding then House Speaker Paul Ryan to agree to vote on gun-safety regulation after the Orlando nightclub shooting.

His Final Year

Last December, he announced he was battling pancreatic cancer. Lewis was also awarded the Walter P. Reuther Humanitarian Award this year by Wayne State University, the UAW, and the Reuther family.

On July 17th, he passed away in Atlanta.

For his work, there is gaining momentum to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama after John Lewis. But that isn’t enough. Like Martin Luther king Jr., there should be a day named after him for all his work in congress and for human rights. A “John Lewis day” could be on the day he marched in Alabama or his birthday.