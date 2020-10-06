Winter is coming

It’s official since even the prime minister is worried now. Unless everybody, and that means all citizens of the country, takes the greatest care about practicing social safety protocols there is a very good chance that the coronavirus could stage a comeback this winter. Viruses tend to become more potent during the winter season and even though enough is not known about Covid-19 just yet to be sure, it is still better to be careful now than be sorry later. And even though the country has been a star performer internationally it is also true that most Pakistanis have disappointed the government recently by not being too careful about keeping themselves and others safe.

The result has been a rather worrying increase in daily fresh cases. And prudence would dictate that the right steps be taken now instead of waiting till far more damage has been done, medical facilities are under more pressure than they can bear once again, and the economy is suffering all over again. It is remarkable how, in such uncertain and unprecedented situations, the irresponsibility of a few can turn into very serious problems for so many people. Now that the people also know of the dangers of not adjusting course immediately, they should do whatever is possible to take the greatest care possible so our remarkable achievement is not thrown away for no reason at all.

Government functionaries and senior officials should approach this particular problem by setting personal examples. For the longest time even the people directly responsible for educating the masses about social safety protocols were seen without masks or the basic protective equipment even in formal press conferences. This trend should change right now. Since it is impossible to monitor all the people all the time, and the government’s outreach has so far been limited to targeted advertisements on state outlets, perhaps its best to change course and set personal examples that everybody can learn from and follow. That way nobody will at least be able to point fingers at it. *