Official abuse of power in schools

The AC along armed guards was asked by the security guard to get his temperature checked before entering the premises of the school, he took it as a personal offence and instructed his guards to use force as a method to put the guard, who was merely doing his job in his place. Rana Aurangzeb, Burewala’s Assistant Commissioner (AC), not only ordered his guard to thrash a security guard at a private school, he blatantly displayed how officials tend to abuse power and how higher ups in the bureaucracy would rather defend one of their own than stand by the law-wronging the average citizen as a result. AC Aurangzeb, not only entered school premises with armed guards but also harassed staff and students by entered in the office and classrooms as well. The school’s guard had only stopped him from entering the premises by performing his duty.

What’s most ironic is that the purpose of the AC’s visit was to determine whether schools were adhering to pandemic induced protocols to prevent the transmission of the virus. Thus, lashing out when asked to oblige to rules and regulations, much like everyone else, is absolutely uncalled for. Additionally, the credibility of the police officers who filed the FIR, without seeking more information on the matter-like going through surveillance tapes, speaking to the guard or interviewing witnesses-is also put into question.

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) demanded immediate withdrawal of the case against the guard and expressed their concerns regarding the attitude of the district administration. APPSF terming it shameful that a case had been registered against the victim of torture, and that inquiry had been handed over to the colleagues of the AC. Fortunately, the provincial government decided to stand against this injustice and demanded accountability thereby setting a precedent of intolerance for such exploitation of government platforms.

The abuse and misuse of power or authority in the course of performing work can occur both with external stakeholders and internally among staff

The Punjab chief secretary later suspended him when a video went viral, a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed Aurangzeb arriving at the school gate with armed guards. The school’s security guard, in the video, can be seen stopping and talking to him after which the armed guards accompanying the assistant commissioner shove the security guard and thrash him.

This is not the only example, there is hue and cry over such incidents across the country from schools administration blaming officials, tigers force and others for such illegal acts. The amount of public backlash and criticism that the official has received has highlighted the discrepancies within the system and singled out those, like the provincial government, who are willing to take a stand against such practices. As news emerged of the incident, there was a strong backlash on media as people expressed shock and criticised the misuse of authority and abuse of power by the officer.

Commending teachers and educational institutions on World Teachers Day (October 5), there is a question of the very reality of what schools, teachers and its staff are treated now a days in Pakistan. Imagine schools as symbols of dignity, social counsellors overall, and specific development specialists, advisors and policy-makers. Believe that schools and teaching centres are the most sacred of all professions carrying divine inspiration, cover and protection. See a teacher, school and staff as not merely a routine teacher or school staff but the maker of leading professionals and personalities. Realise that a school is a mentor place of society and an architect of the nation, so respect the school, teachers and all it’s support staff.

Fortunately, there are still some people, who have acknowledged the misuse of authority and asked all relevant bodies to remove the AC from his post and launch an investigation into the legitimacy of the registered FIR. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took strong notice of the news and the assistant commissioner had been transferred from Burewala and told to report back in Lahore. All Pakistan Private Schools Federation appreciated CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for immediately taking action against the errant civil servant. However, also demanded the officer should have been suspended instead of just being transferred out of the district.

But the question is, is this all enough? The FIR was registered under PPC 186 against the guard who was only performing his duty, a bail able offence that carries a three-month jail term or a fine of Rs.1500 or both. However, CCTV footage of the incident showed and required that the FIR must be registered against the Assistant Commissioner and his armed guards, that the interaction between the Assistant Commissioner and the security guard was very clearly shown the misuse of authority and abuse of power by the officer.

In the end, what becomes evident is that any individual who has amassed influence is able to escape the bounds of law and act freely, in whatever way they determine to be the best. As a matter of principle, this AC must be meted out the same treatment as he gave this poor security guard and action against the AC and the station house officer (SHO) must be taken. The AC must be suspended from service. An FIR must be registered against him and he must be jailed. PM Imran Khan’s government, must take action against those who treat the people of lower cadre unjustly. Because the abuse and misuse of power or authority in the course of performing work can occur both with external stakeholders and internally among staff. The effects can be damaging to morale and to working relationships.

The writer is the President of All Pakistan Private Schools Federation. President@pakistanprivateschools.com