Showcasing the best of Pakistani furniture: PFC, Sialkot

The 12th Interiors Pakistan exhibition came to a resounding conclusion at the Dustoor Event Complex Sialkot. The three-day exhibition is the flagship initiative of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to promote exceptional craftsmanship, quality furniture and showcase practical, beautiful and affordable solutions for people.

The Government of Pakistan has actively promoted Pakistani crafts and the furniture industry and encouraged private initiatives by the Pakistan Furniture Council to position Pakistan as the premier global hub for the production of quality furniture.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan is blessed with artisans, craftsmen and a host of other skilled labour force who can produce the best handmade furniture in the world. He praised PFC for creating business-to-business contacts with foreign furniture producers, showcasing Pakistani brands and creating the space for peer-to-peer learning for young entrepreneurs in the sector.

Mian Muhammed Kashif Ashfaq, Chairman of Faisalabad Industrial Estate & Management Company (FIEDMC) and Chief Executive Officer of PFC and ChenOne, expressed his gratitude to the participants and attendees at the 12th Interiors Pakistan exhibition. He shared his vison for the future of the furniture industry as PFC continues to promote furniture brands not only inside the country but also abroad by displaying world-class innovative designs suiting the aesthetic sense of the modern buyers. He added that Pakistan has great potential to enhance furniture exports to USA and Europe by developing brands to promote the existing products available.

Mr. Qaiser Iqbal, President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry extended his best regards to the Pakistan Furniture Council team for having held such a successful Exhibition in Sialkot following the proper SOPs and appreciated the efforts to promote the industry for their upcoming projects in Pakistan and internationally. He has promised his full support and commitment.

The furniture industry and its associated fields is essentially labour-intensive and has the capacity to absorb a significant portion of the workforce. Promoted responsibly and sustainably, the industry can ensure that the creativity and craftmanship of Pakistani manufacturers is coupled with eco-friendly processes and strategies, a role that the Pakistan Furniture Council is playing successfully.