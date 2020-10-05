Asim Bajwa discusses CPEC future projects with KPK CM

ISLAMABAD: Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa Monday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in Peshawar and discussed progress of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the province.

During the meeting, they also discussed future projects that would be presented in

the upcoming meeting of Pak-China Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of CPEC

for approval for inclusion in the mega project.

Meanwhile in his tweet, Asim Bajwa who is also Special Assistant to Prime Minister

on Information and Broadcasting, termed the meeting with the CM and his team very

productive, saying the way the KP team was working with keenness, was highly

commendable.He also recalled the dark days of terrorism in the area and said “I recall the dark days

of terrorism in and around the city few years back, it was Pak Army, together with people

of this area, who eliminated savage terrorists and cleansed the area for us to propel this

region to development to its potential.”