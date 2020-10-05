DG Rangers Sindh Major General Omer Bukhari holds high level meeting to discuss security arrangements on the occasion of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain

An important meeting was held today on 5th October 2020 at Rangers Headquarters under the chairmanship of DG Rangers (Sindh) Major General Umar Ahmad Bukhari on the occasion of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain in which Commissioner Karachi, Additional IG Karachi, DIG CTD, Special Branch, Joint DG IB, DIGs (East, South, West, CIA and Traffic), Police, Rangers and senior intelligence officials attended.

During the meeting, the security plan was reviewed with reference to Imam Hussain so that any possible terrorism could be dealt with effectively. It was decided at the meeting that security of sensitive installations would be ensured along with the gatherings and processions held during the 40th birth anniversary of Imam Hussain. It was emphasized at the meeting that in the light of the orders issued by the provincial government, full compliance with the prevailing laws and code of conduct would be ensured as much as possible. The law enforcement agencies also reviewed the strategy to ensure law and order, and to keep a close eye on elements that spread any kind of religious hatred and extremism.

The public is also urged to report any mischievous elements, suspicious activities and untoward incidents immediately by calling the Rangers personnel, Rangers Helpline 1101, Rangers Helper WhatsApp No. 03479001111 or by SMS. ۔