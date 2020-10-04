PML-N’s show in Lahore flopped: Shahzad Akbar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) carried out flop show in Lahore.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the special assistant said, “It is quite evident that people of Punjab and Lahore have rejected Nawaz Sharif.”

PML-N is nothing more than a social media spam brigade of hired guns, he added.

Shahzad Akbar further said that the rally of opposition party has exposed failed politics of Nawaz Sharif.