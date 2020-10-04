Experts for creating awareness on issues like child abuse, neglect

The inaugural ceremony of the online certificate programme on Child Abuse & Neglect, Prevention, Protection, Detection, Investigation was organised by Lahore School of Strategic Studies in which CEO of School of Strategic Studies Ali Sajjad, Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Sarah Ahmed, Former IG Sarmad Saeed Khan, former Chairman Red Crescent Dr Saeed Elahi, Media Expert Savera Shami and Dr Naveed Elahi were present.

On this occasion, CEO Lahore School of Strategic Studies Ali Sajjad emphasised that in the present times there is a great need to create awareness on the grave issue of child abuse & neglect. This course is essential and beneficial for all segments of society especially house wives, mothers, teachers, child right activist, police officers etc. Mr. Naeem Aslam former Dean National School of Public Policy eulogized the initiative. Brig. Atif Shafique (R) stressed on the need of more research on this issue.