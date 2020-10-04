Those committing crimes against women, children don’t deserve any concession: IG

Punjab Police Inspector General Inam Ghani has said that the perpetrators of abuse of women and children do not deserve any concession and action should be taken against those involved in such crimes on priority basis under zero tolerance. He issued these instructions to RPO DG Khan while taking notice of the alleged abuse of a seven-year-old girl in Layyah. According to the details, a seven-year-old minor girl was raped in the premises of Pir Jigi police station, District Layyah. According to applicant and mother of the girl, the girl went to home of her married elder sister to stay with her where her younger brothers in law raped her sister. Police immediately registered FIR 115/20 as soon as the incident was reported and arrested both the accused named Riaz and Ijaz. The girl has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment while further action is being taken against the accused as per law.