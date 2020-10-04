Private schools deprive teaching and non-teaching staff of salaries

Thousands of Private School teachers are still without pay, living in Extreme Depression. Due to the Corona pandemic and lock-down in Swat, educational institutions remained closed for six months; Private schools deprived thousands of teaching and non-teaching staff of salaries.

According to the Private Schools Management Association Swat, employing about 30,000 teachers there are more than 1,500 private educational institutions in the district.

Private educational institutions in swat have reopened since August 15, but most of the school teachers have not yet received their salaries. Riaz Ali, a private school teacher said that they have not yet received their salaries,” the school administration is making excuses that the children are not submitting fees and they are unable to pay their salaries. If this trend continues, they will soon be forced to commit suicide ” Riaz Ali Added

Ikram Ali Khan, a science teacher at a private school in Mingora, says that from the past eight months they are doing their duty without salary and the school administration is also hesitant to pay this month’s salary. “We are living in a miserable condition but the school administration does not feel sorry for us and is making excuses every day.” He added

In addition to household expenses, private school teachers are also worried about landlords, electricity and gas bills. Akhtar Ali is also a teacher and says that he has to pay the rent, electricity and gas bills in any case, but due to non-payment of salaries, the landlords disrespect us every day. Akhtar Ali added that the school administration is not paying their salaries due to the excuse of non-payment of children’s fees.

Regarding the non-payment of salaries to teachers in Swat, school principal Abdul Aziz said that teachers’ salaries, building rent and other expenses are linked to children’s fees “If a teacher wants to leave school, he can do so” he added

The plight of private school teachers in Swat has not abated so far and the government has not adopted any concrete strategy in this regard. In the Corona pandemic, where relief and assistance was provided to every section, these teachers were also deprived.

Private school teachers demanded from the government to provide relief and take action against private school administrators.