Lahore: A meeting of SNGPL Board of Directors was held at the Company’s Regional Office in Peshawar.

The meeting, first in last three decades to be organised in the provincial capital, was chaired by Chairperson Roohi Raees Khan.

Honourable members of BOD, Managing Director Amer Tufail, DMD (Operations) Sohail M. Gulzar and Senior Management of the Company participated in the meeting.