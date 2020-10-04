Opp wants to hold long march to save looted money: govt

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the foremost motives behind the opposition’s long march is to halt accountability process against their bigwigs and save their looted national exchequer.

The opposition has totally failed in getting NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the honest and righteous prime minister, who is committed to continue accountability process against looters and plunderers in order to recover the looted national wealth, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had apprehended and registered the corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and their other leaders, but not the government. He said the government was determined to bring back the PML-N leader in the country to face the corruption cases registered against him.

Asad Umar said the opposition should play a constructive role in highlighting genuine issues of the common man, adding the government was ready to sit-together on national important issues like stabilizing the economy, alleviate inflation and poverty except corruption. Replying to a question, he said there was still threats of Covid-19 pandemic and asked the people to adopt precautionary measures including wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, frequently washing hands and others.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said that Nawaz Sharif wanted political instability in the country.

Addressing a news conference, he said despite having all evidences, Nawaz Sharif did not utter a word to condemn subversive activities of Indian Spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan.

He said Nawaz Sharif had damaged the repute of national institutions.

The government was taking all possible steps to bring Nawaz Sharif back, the minister added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and his family were playing dirty politics.

Sarwar Khan said that Nawaz Sharif’s medical board should be challenged and the report should be investigated.

The minister said that “No matter what the opposition do, they will not get NRO”.

There was no threat to the government, he said, adding that opposition’s sit-ins could not hinder the development of the country.

He advised to Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) workers not to support the bad character of a person who was working in the hands of enemy.

Altaf Hussain started speaking against Pakistan, then MQM workers and leaders separated themselves from him, he added. Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak advised opposition to stop politicking for personal interests and said that government would consider their positive suggestions and proposals except issues relating to corruption.