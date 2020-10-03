PML-N hiding behind blame game to save looted money: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing Central Vice President (CVP) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Neelum Khan Toru on Saturday said that press conference of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz was another addition in the same old narrative of attacking institutions of Pakistan to divert the attention from corruption and misgivings of Sharif family.

Neelum Khan was of the view that following the incompetent leadership of Maryam Nawaz, PML-N reduced itself to the repetition of same allegations that her party has been launching for the past two years against government and state institutions of Pakistan. She went on to say that PML-N leadership is aware that its mantra of “conspiracy against PML-N” is not working on media or public anymore, that is why Maryam Nawaz specifically targeted the state institutions of Pakistan. In addition to that, she said people of Pakistan understand that PML-N and its leadership are only hiding their corruption and money laundering behind blatant lies and blame game in such press conferences and in desperation, PML-N has taken after the MQM founder Altaf Hussain. Neelum Khan further said that cases against Shehbaz Sharif have not been filed by the sitting government, so malicious effort by Maryam Nawaz to vilify the government has been punctured.

She lamented that at this point, PML-N leadership is only pointing fingers at state institutions to blackmail the government into giving NRO and if Shehbaz Sharif is innocent, then he should face the charges and provide the evidence in court. Instead, PML-N in the leadership of Maryam Nawaz continues to bang the drums on media while remains clueless in court.