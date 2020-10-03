Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, October 03, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Goons of ‘Malik Riaz’ assault villagers amidst ‘land grabbing’

Web Desk

Bahria town administration invaded the village of Ali Mohammad Gabol Goth. With heavy machinery and goons, authorities demolished the house of locals and assault villagers to illegally occupy their lands.

Malik Riyaz Hussain is one of the country’s richest and most powerful business tycoons. A felonious billionaire, who despite having numerous charges against him and getting caught several times in corruption investigations, always manages to get away with the allegation.

According to the information, the Bahria Town administration, following the orders of Malik Riyaz, has attacked the land of Ali Muhammad Gabol Goth on Friday. The felons were reported to be accompanied by heavy machinery and goons.

As per the reports, the goons of Malik Riyaz, along with the heavy excavator and loaders overrun the village and destroyed several homes of locals living there for years. Not only this, but they also intimidate and brutally assault the poor villagers who tried to resist against this atrocity.

 

Submit a Comment