Goons of ‘Malik Riaz’ assault villagers amidst ‘land grabbing’

Bahria town administration invaded the village of Ali Mohammad Gabol Goth. With heavy machinery and goons, authorities demolished the house of locals and assault villagers to illegally occupy their lands.

Malik Riyaz Hussain is one of the country’s richest and most powerful business tycoons. A felonious billionaire, who despite having numerous charges against him and getting caught several times in corruption investigations, always manages to get away with the allegation.

According to the information, the Bahria Town administration, following the orders of Malik Riyaz, has attacked the land of Ali Muhammad Gabol Goth on Friday. The felons were reported to be accompanied by heavy machinery and goons.

Fourty four villages have been eaten up by Bahria Town, that have been documented in govt publications since the 1960s at least. Hats off to @ZarrarKhuhro & @Xadeejournalist for giving attention to an issue that most others have been too afraid to touch. #SayNoToBahriaTown https://t.co/UVg7c4SA0R — Fahad Desmukh (@desmukh) October 3, 2020

Killler punishment is hangging, what about this mafia thief malak riaz choor, he is killing hundreds thousands of people during their lifetime by taking everything frm them for the sake of fake land grabbing, this has to stop and riaz should be hangged too#SayNoToBahriaTown — KiNG (@YesYesKing) October 3, 2020

Bahria Town is attempting to illegaly and forcefully occupy a decades old Ali Muhammad Gabol Goth in Karachi.

Media, Sindh and Federal governments all are silent. #SayNoToBahriaTown pic.twitter.com/JUPzHoF2Cu — Ammar Ali (@ShahAmmarAli) October 3, 2020

“Bahria has demolished our graveyard, they’ve illegally occupied the eidgah land, they’re closing in on us saying that Supreme Court has given this land to Bahria” Residents of Ali Muhammad Gabol Goth ask for help! #SayNoToBahriaTown pic.twitter.com/fRNp4i8AUu — Ammar Ali (@ShahAmmarAli) October 3, 2020

Such waves of injustices often stay hidden from masses because of never making it to mainstream media. But you know what we will see instead in a few months? A new phase of Bahria town Karachi providing all facilities & luxuries to those with heavy pockets.#SayNoToBahriaTown https://t.co/L6WMzp7QJI — Maria ☭🌷 #DownWithFascism (@marriyamalik1) October 2, 2020

As per the reports, the goons of Malik Riyaz, along with the heavy excavator and loaders overrun the village and destroyed several homes of locals living there for years. Not only this, but they also intimidate and brutally assault the poor villagers who tried to resist against this atrocity.