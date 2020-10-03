Pakistan women cricketer Nida Dar joins the list of ICC top 10 players

Pakistan women’s team player Nida Dar has joined the ICC’s top ten players’ rankings.

🔁 Natalie Sciver displaces Ellyse Perry

⬆️ Stafanie Taylor breaks into top five Major gains for England and West Indies players in the @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Player Rankings for All-rounders after the T20I series 🔥 Updated rankings 👉 https://t.co/c9FydoZCrc pic.twitter.com/HLTHwmCLtY — ICC (@ICC) October 1, 2020

New Zealand cricketer Sophie Devine topped the women’s T20 rankings in all-rounder category, while England’s Natalie Sciver is on the second position.