Pakistan women cricketer Nida Dar joins the list of ICC top 10 players

Pakistan women’s team player Nida Dar has joined the ICC’s top ten players’ rankings.

In the ongoing ranking of women players by the ICC, Pakistan’s Nida Dar has also managed to make a place in the top ten cricketers.

New Zealand cricketer Sophie Devine topped the women’s T20 rankings in all-rounder category, while England’s Natalie Sciver is on the second position.

 

