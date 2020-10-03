ECC grants permission to import wheat from Russia

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has granted permission to import wheat from Russia to meet the country’s demand.

The ECC meeting, chaired by Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, approved the import of 180,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Russia. “Government-to-government wheat will be imported from Russia,” he said.

According to the statement, approval was also given to abolishing all taxes and duties on wheat imported from Russia. The country has 5 million tonnes of wheat in government reserves.

ECC considered and approved the import of 180,000 MT of wheat from Russia on GTG basis waiving off all taxes/levies duties on GTG import of wheat. The forum was informed that about 5 million tons of wheat was available with the public sector in stocks. In terms of import 430,000 tons has already been imported by the private sector and another 1.1 million ton was expected to be imported by the end of December 2020. In terms of wheat import by the public sector, TCP has already opened an LC for importing 330, 0000 MT of wheat while TCP is in the process of tendering another about 1.2 million tons. Another 180,000 tons are imported through GTG arrangement from Russia.

ECC also allowed the exemption from sales tax on supply of sugar imported through Trade Corporation of Pakistan of upto 300,000 MT and allowed the amendment of SRO 751(1)/2020 dated August 20, 2020 of the Revenue Division for the purpose.