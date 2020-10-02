NAB submits details of Nawaz’s assets in accountability court

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday has submitted details of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s back accounts, shares and other assets in accountability court with reference to confiscation of property.

According to the detailed report, Nawaz Sharif owns shares worth Rs 343,425 in Hudaibiya Paper Mills, Rs 48,606 in Ittefaq Textile Mills and Rs 22,213 in Hudaibiya Engineering Company.

The PML-N supremo has eight accounts at private banks. Five of the bank accounts show Rs 612,000 deposited money.

Nawaz Sharif is owner of one Land Cruiser, two Mercedes cars and two tractors. He also has a bungalow in Murree and 102-kanal agricultural land in Sheikhupura in his name.

Earlier, accountability court had ordered to seize properties and assets of Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case.

Previously, accountability court had indicted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-Prime Minister (PM) Yousaf Raza Gilani in Toshakhana reference.

The court had also declared Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed offender over his continuous absence.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB had alleged Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif of getting cars from former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani through illegal way.

Zardari had only paid 15 percent cost of the cars by using his fake accounts, however, Libya and United Arab Emirates (UAE) also gifted him cars when he was serving as president, NAB prosecutor told.

NAB official claimed that Asif Ali Zardari used these cars for his personal work instead of submitting them to Toshakhana.

Nawaz Sharif got car without any application in 2008 when he was not holding any public office, the anti-corruption watchdog’s representative stated.

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has returned with objections a petition filed against October 1 speech by Nawaz Sharif.

The petition was filed by a citizen Shahjahan making Nawaz Sharif, foreign secretary and law secretary respondents.

The petitioner has taken plea that Nawaz Sharif has remained PM for three times of the country. His October 01 speech is against the national interest.

He prayed the court to restrain Nawaz Sharif from holding press conference and media talk against national interest. The petition be accepted keeping in view national and public interest, he stated.

IHC registrar while raising objections over petition said it not comprehensible what is written in the petition. Neither court fee nor copy of Identity card has been attached. No document has been attached. Page marking has also not been done. Opening form is also not attached.