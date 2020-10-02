Esra posts a cryptic note about ‘love, faith and life’

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has shared a cryptic message about love, faith and life, saying she was convinced in fact that everything is a ‘disorderly, damnable, and perhaps devil-ridden chaos’.

Taking to Instagram, the Dirilis: Ertugrul star shared pictures of sunset at the seaside and wrote, “Do you know I’ve been sitting here thinking to myself: that if I didn’t believe in life, if I lost faith in the people I love, lost faith in the order of things, were convinced in fact that everything is a disorderly, damnable, and perhaps devil-ridden chaos.”

She went on to say “if I were struck by every horror of man’s disillusionment still I want to live. Having once tasted of the cup, I would not turn away from it till I had drained it!”.

She posted the message both in Turkish and English languages.

Esra Bilgic rose to fame with her role of Halime Sultan in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Currently, Esra is seen in crime drama Ramo.