Rupee gains 50 paisas against dollar

Pakistani rupee continued gaining strength against the US dollar for the fourth consecutive day and gained 50 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank on Friday. According to a tweet of the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs165.01 and closed at Rs164.51. Pakistani rupee has overall gained Re1.28 during this week against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.53 billion as of September 25, 2020, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in another tweet.