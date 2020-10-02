Rupee gains 69 paisas against dollar; reserves fall to $19.53bn

Pakistani rupee continued gaining strength against the US dollar for the third consecutive day and gained 69 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank on Thursday. According to a tweet of the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs165.70 and closed at Rs165.01. Pakistani rupee has overall gained Re0.78 during the last four days against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the foreign reserves of the country decreased to $19.53 billion from $19.90 billion during one week. The foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.53 billion as of September 25, 2020, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in another tweet on Thursday.