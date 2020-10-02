Shibli asks Nawaz to inform nation about his amassed assets

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif should submit before the law and explain to courts and the nation as to how he amassed assets of billions of dollars and laundered the money abroad.

Speaking at a press conference, he said nation was still awaiting answers from Nawaz Sharif who had been the prime minister for three times and was now trying to undermine institutions and make democracy and elections controversial.

He said in the last few days, speeches had been delivered by a person who deceived the courts and the system and was now residing abroad.

He said it seemed Nawaz Sharif was at odd with the country which made him prime minister thrice and he managed to stash billions of dollars abroad.

Shibli said Imran Khan was also questioned about his wealth and he explained his sources before the courts. Imran Khan did not have assets and wealth abroad, he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif was criticizing and undermining the institutions just to save his self, family and wealth. People knew that he was the full beneficiary of the system and now he was trying to tarnish the system and institutions, he added.

He said the nation honoured Nawaz Sharif for three times but he destroyed the economy, hiked inflation, with excessive imports and huge loans of the country.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif signed such agreements that rendered the electricity expensive and spent billions to keep the dollar artificially low.

He even did not increase exports and spent less on education and health, he added.

He said Imran Khan came into power in 2018 after a struggle of 22 years and by securing votes of the people and had a mandate to hold the plunderers accountable. Shibli said it was not the divine right of Sharif family to rule the country and remarked that there was apparently no difference between Nawaz Sharif and Altaf Hussain.